Social media users have been posting photographs of their deceased loved ones after an unusual request by rapper Professor Green.

He announced details of his new song Photographs, with Rag 'n' Bone Man, on Twitter and Instagram.

The single cover shows a photo of a young Professor Green with his father, who committed suicide when the rapper was 24.

He said the track is "all about wishing for the photos we can no longer take".

"Please share your pics with the people you wish you had more with along with a bit of back story and the hashtag #wishthatitookmorephotographsofus, and we will feature them in a story on The Book of Man, as well as potentially the music video for photographs!"

The Book of Man is a support network for men, for which he writes about mental health issues and masculinity.

Fans were keen to share memories of their own loved ones who had passed away.

"I have never listened to a song that means so much, and that will forever remind me of my dad💓" commented one Twitter user.

"I think this is an amazing idea, I take any excuse I can to talk about my nana and grandad and look through old photos of them," read another comment on Instagram.

Others responded with images of cherished family members.

Skip Twitter post by @missmixa1986 Yesterday was the 13th anniversary of my amazing dad passing suddenly of a heartattack. He brought me up alone from 10 years old. I was 19 when he died and he was all I had. I still miss him it hurts my heart 💔 #wishihadtakenmorephotographsofus @professorgreen pic.twitter.com/sPVssplWpN — Jenny-Lee Thornton (@missmixa1986) November 2, 2018 Report

Ahead of the song's release Professor Green, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, had posted on Instagram about how much he missed his own father, who he has spoken about in BBC documentary Suicide and Me.'

"Photographs conjure up so many different emotions, the ones I miss the most are the ones I never took," he posted.

On Friday Professor Green uploaded the song along with a collection of old photos of his father with a moving response to the hashtag.

"We didn't realise through being so open about our losses we'd create an online community where we can all share our cherished photographs and grieve together," he wrote.

"I've read stories that have brought me to tears and seen pictures that have made me smile through them."

