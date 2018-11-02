Image copyright Shutterstock

A twitter thread by a writer who felt he was being haunted by a little boy is to be turned into a film.

Adam Ellis's story about his experiences with a ghost he called Dear David went viral last year and gained him a million followers on Twitter.

His thread started: "So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he's trying to kill me" and included digital evidence.

It producer Dan Lin will produce the film for New Line films.

'Nightmares'

Ellis wrote on Instagram: "They're making a movie about me! 😎."

The feature film is described as being a "high concept horror-thriller" but there are few other details.

Ellis, who is an illustrator and former contributor for Buzzfeed, drew a picture of what Dear David looked like - a child who had an indent on his head apparently caused by an accident.

He recently admitted a lot of parents weren't happy with him.

"You wouldn't believe the number of angry emails I get from moms telling me I've given their kids nightmares and I should be ashamed of myself."

