Image copyright @makeupiswhatido/Twitter

A plus size designer has responded to body shamers for saying she was too big to dress up as her thin idol.

Alicia Mitchell, 34, from New Jersey in the US, reposted an old photograph dressed as the late RnB singer Aaliyah.

The photo shows Alicia mimicking the singer's iconic look from her 2001 Try Again video.

"Last Year when I slayed this Aaliyah look ...representing for my big girls," she posted.

But some questioned whether she had successfully pulled off the look, which showcases a diamante bikini top, choker and leather trousers because of her size.

Tweets queried whether her look was "on point", but when another commentator posted "let's discuss," Twitter users came to Alicia's defence.

Alicia posted a response to the thread with a link to her original Instagram photo saying: "Hi I'm the Big Girl in this pic 💕 Thank you for reposting."

She later she posted a longer reply addressing the body shamers directly. Her response has received more than 12,000 retweets and 50,000 likes since being posted on Wednesday evening.

"The fact that she had to explain herself makes me so angry" commented one Twitter user. While another posted: "Only thing that matters being happy in your own skin. You look healthy and great."

Alicia told the BBC she won't let the negative comments affect her.

"I'm a positive person, and I want to continue to be a good influence to other women that look me," she said.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.