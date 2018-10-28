Image caption Walsh and Jones ended up in the dance-off after a low-scoring Viennese waltz

Seann Walsh, who was photographed kissing his dance partner Katya Jones outside a pub, has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian's time on the show was overshadowed by controversy after the pictures were published in the Sun on Sunday three weeks ago.

The revelation led to the end of his relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries.

Walsh said "bar the last few weeks" it was the "best experience of my life".

After a low-scoring Viennese waltz, he and Jones ended up in a dance-off with ex-cricketer Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse.

The judges unanimously voted them off, making them the fifth couple to leave the show.

Image caption Walsh and Jones lost out to Graeme Swann and partner Oti Mabuse in the dance-off

Walsh said: "When you watch it and hear people at the end say this has been the best experience in my life...you don't really believe, but this has been without a doubt the best experience of my life. Probably bar the last few weeks.

"But generally speaking, from the beginning it really was. I can't believe it, it's been amazing."

Turning to Jones, he said it had been a "dream come true and that's because of you".

After the results show, the pair sent separate tweets, thanking fans and each other.

Walsh joked that he danced like a "shed in the wind", to which Jones responded: "Stick to what you're good at!"