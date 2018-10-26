Mrs Doubtfire child stars and Pierce Brosnan share sweet reunion
It's been 25 years since Mrs Doubtfire came into our lives, and to mark the anniversary, the film's former child actors and their co-star Pierce Brosnan have got together for a warm reunion.
Lisa Jakub, Mara Wilson and Matthew Lawrence played the children in the family favourite.
Brosnan filmed the get-together, telling them: "Love you all so much."
Late comedian Robin Williams starred as the dad who is kicked out but returns in disguise as a female housekeeper.
Former James Bond star Brosnan played his nemesis Stu, the new boyfriend of Williams' character's wife, who was played by Sally Field.
- Robin Williams: His best on-screen roles
- Mrs Doubtfire author: Robin Williams paid my mortgage
- The parenting lessons to be taken from movies
Field was unable to join the reunion because she was on a book tour.
The quartet reunited for an interview that will be shown on NBC's Today show in the US next month.
Jakub, who played Lydia, is now a writer, speaker, Kripalu yoga teacher and self-declared "Hollywood expat". She has published a memoir titled You Look Like That Girl.
Wilson played youngest daughter Natalie and is also fondly remembered for starring in the 1996 film Matilda. She published the book Where Am I Now? in 2016.
Lawrence went on to star in TV sitcoms including Brotherly Love and Boy Meets World.
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.