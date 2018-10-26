It's been 25 years since Mrs Doubtfire came into our lives, and to mark the anniversary, the film's former child actors and their co-star Pierce Brosnan have got together for a warm reunion.

Lisa Jakub, Mara Wilson and Matthew Lawrence played the children in the family favourite.

Brosnan filmed the get-together, telling them: "Love you all so much."

Late comedian Robin Williams starred as the dad who is kicked out but returns in disguise as a female housekeeper.

Former James Bond star Brosnan played his nemesis Stu, the new boyfriend of Williams' character's wife, who was played by Sally Field.

Image copyright SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

Field was unable to join the reunion because she was on a book tour.

The quartet reunited for an interview that will be shown on NBC's Today show in the US next month.

Jakub, who played Lydia, is now a writer, speaker, Kripalu yoga teacher and self-declared "Hollywood expat". She has published a memoir titled You Look Like That Girl.

Wilson played youngest daughter Natalie and is also fondly remembered for starring in the 1996 film Matilda. She published the book Where Am I Now? in 2016.

Lawrence went on to star in TV sitcoms including Brotherly Love and Boy Meets World.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.