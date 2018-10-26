Clueless to be remade for Gen Z. As if!

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alicia Silverstone was Cher in the original

Cher Horowitz was the lovably spoilt, fashion-obsessed Beverly Hills high-school girl we took to our hearts in the 1995 teen film Clueless.

Now she's coming back - and this time she'll have Instagram. Probably.

The film is being remade, produced by Tracy Oliver, who wrote Girls Trip, with a script by Marquita Robinson, who worked on Netflix's Glow.

The original was a box office hit and spawned a TV spin-off, and a stage musical is about to open in New York.

Alicia Silverstone played Cher in the original, with a cast that also included Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash and Paul Rudd. No casting has been announced for the new version.

Some film fans said they were excited to see what direction Oliver and Robinson would take it in. Many others were totally buggin' (translation: freaked out, upset, at a loss, confused).

Skip Twitter post by @srfHOPE2413 Here’s the thing though... Clueless is a remake of Emma. We’re getting a FREAKING MUSICAL!!! Why do we need a #Clueless remake!? Here’s a tip! If you wanna make one PLEASE set it in 2018 instead of in the 90s!? Maybe with completely different characters even just the same plot!? — 💖𝓢𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓡𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓭𝓶𝓪𝓷💖 (@srfHOPE2413) October 26, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @SylviaObell I was ready to dismiss this entire Clueless remake until I saw that Tracy Oliver is writing the script. — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) October 25, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @amoreSTEPH You’re doing magic all over the place, Tracy, and I’m HERE for it! I cannot wait to see what this turns into! — steph. (@amoreSTEPH) October 25, 2018 Report

