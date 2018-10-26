Clueless to be remade for Gen Z. As if!
Cher Horowitz was the lovably spoilt, fashion-obsessed Beverly Hills high-school girl we took to our hearts in the 1995 teen film Clueless.
Now she's coming back - and this time she'll have Instagram. Probably.
The film is being remade, produced by Tracy Oliver, who wrote Girls Trip, with a script by Marquita Robinson, who worked on Netflix's Glow.
The original was a box office hit and spawned a TV spin-off, and a stage musical is about to open in New York.
Alicia Silverstone played Cher in the original, with a cast that also included Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash and Paul Rudd. No casting has been announced for the new version.
Some film fans said they were excited to see what direction Oliver and Robinson would take it in. Many others were totally buggin' (translation: freaked out, upset, at a loss, confused).
