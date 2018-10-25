Image copyright PA

Former One Direction stars Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson will swap the stage for the sofa when they appear on Celebrity Gogglebox.

The episode will be seen on Friday as part of Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer.

Liam posted a picture of him and Louis on a sofa, saying it is "for a cause that's close to our hearts". Louis' mum Johannah Deakin died from leukaemia in December 2016 at the age of 43.

Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani will also appear on the special episode.

Viewers will also see Tottenham and England team-mates Dele Alli and Eric Dier watching TV, while fellow footballer Peter Crouch will settle down with wife Abbey Clancy.

Celebrity Gogglebox has become one of the highlights of Channel 4's annual cancer fundraiser. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn took part last year, while Liam Gallagher was joined by his son Gene and mum Peggy.

Stand Up To Cancer has raised more than £38m since it was launched in 2012.

Friday night will also include a special Carpool Karaoke, with James Corden joined by Michael Buble, whose son Noah was diagnosed with cancer at the age of three.

John Legend, Liam Gallagher, Little Mix, Gareth Southgate, The Muppets and Jack Whitehall will also put in appearances.

