Image copyright Love Productions Image caption Rahul, Kim-Joy, Briony and Ruby competed in Tuesday's semi-final

The Great British Bake Off will set its contestants a task outside its famous white marquee in this year's final.

It will be the first time in the show's history that the judges have set a challenge outside the tent.

The final three contestants will have to make do without their usual kitchen equipment for the technical challenge in next week's finale.

Kim-Joy, Rahul and Ruby will compete for the title on Channel 4 on Tuesday after Briony left in the semi-final.

The finalists are all fairly evenly matched, each having won star baker twice.

Image copyright Love Productions Image caption The giant white marquee has been the show's home since it began

The series, which has been running for eight years, normally sees contestants whip up their creations in the large white marquee in Berkshire's Welford Park.

During the final, the contestants will be in the tent to tackle doughnuts as the signature challenge, and for the showstopper.

But Channel 4 has not given any details of the task or the location for the technical, apart from saying it is "deceptively simple".

The latest series has continued to be a ratings hit for Channel 4, with each episode so far attracting a consolidated audience of more than eight million viewers.

