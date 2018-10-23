Image copyright Getty Images/ PA Image caption Connor McIntyre, Zack Morris, Shaheen Jafarghol and Jack P Shepherd celebrated big wins for Coronation Street

Coronation Street was the big winner at the Inside Soap Awards, taking eight gongs back to Weatherfield.

The ITV show won the award for best soap, along with best actor for Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt.

Its been a big year on the street, with major storylines including Platt's rape and Aidan Connor's suicide.

Rival show Emmerdale also took home four awards including best actress and best newcomer.

Jack P Shepherd won best actor

Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle took home the best actress award, whilst best newcomer was won by Ash Palmisciano for playing Matty Barton.

Emma Atkins, James Moore and Charley Webb all star in Emmerdale

Danny Miller also won in the soap superstar category for his role as Aaron Dingle.

Danny Miller won male soap superstar

EastEnders won the award for best show-stopper for Shakil and Keegan's stabbing attack.

EastEnders actor Zack Morris celebrating winning best show stopper

It also won the best partnership award for Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright, who play Mick and Linda Carter.

The BBC's other soaps, Holby City and Doctors, took home awards for best drama storyline for Holby's hospital shooting and best daytime soap for Doctors.

Chelsea Halfpenny won best drama star

Hollyoaks' Jennifer Metcalfe, who plays Mercedes McQueen also took home a win for soap superstar and Casualty's Chelsea Halfpenny, who plays Alicia Munroe, won best drama star.

Full list of winners

Best actor - Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Best actress - Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle, Emmerdale)

Best bad boy - Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)

Best bad girl - Mollie Winnard (Kayla Clifton, Coronation Street)

Funniest male - Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald, Coronation Street)

Funniest female - Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter, Coronation Street)

Best newcomer - Ash Palmisciano (Matty Barton, Emmerdale)

Best young actor - Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty, Emmerdale)

Best partnership - Danny Dyer & Kellie Bright (Mick and Linda Carter, EastEnders)

Best show-stopper - Keegan and Shakil's attack (EastEnders)

Best shock twist - Anna returns - and kills Phelan (Coronation Street)

Best exit - Shayne Ward (Aidan Connor, Coronation Street)

Best drama star - Chelsea Halfpenny (Alicia Munroe, Casualty)

Best drama storyline - The hospital shooting (Holby City)

Best daytime soap - Doctors

Best daytime star - Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart, Home and Away)

Soap superstar - Female - Jennifer Metcalfe (Hollyoaks)

Soap superstar - Male - Danny Miller (Emmerdale)

Best soap - Coronation Street

