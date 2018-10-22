Image caption Simon Mayo and Jo Whiley's drive show is ending

The Radio 2 Drivetime show with Simon Mayo and Jo Whiley is to end after just a few months on air.

Mayo is leaving BBC Radio 2 altogether but will continue to present his 5 Live film show with Mark Kermode.

Whiley will remain on the station but move to the 7-9pm slot, which means Drive will get a brand new presenter.

Mayo has presented Drivetime for eight years, but the station added Whiley as a co-host in May - a move which led to a huge backlash from listeners.

Mayo wrote on Twitter on Monday morning: "I'll continue with the (flagship) film show on 5 Live with Mark Kermode and, beyond that, other radio adventures beckon!

"But for now it's just the sadness of leaving. Radio 2 has been a wonderful place for me-my happiest radio I think. Our listeners are really quite extraordinary.

He added: "Maybe it needs to be said, maybe not but so there is no room for argument I'll be clear.

"I've loved working with the exceptional Jo Whiley and when the show was 'reconfigured ' she was my first and only choice.

Skip Twitter post by @simonmayo One other thing. Maybe it needs to be said, maybe not but so there is no room for argument I’ll be clear. I’ve loved working with the exceptional Jo Whiley and when the show was ‘reconfigured ‘ she was my first and only choice. — Simon Mayo (@simonmayo) October 22, 2018 Report

"Some of the abuse she has had here has been appalling. Support for a show is one thing, assaulting the dignity of a warm-hearted and loyal friend is another.

"So by all means discuss what's happening here, but let's keep some civility. Thank you. Here endeth the lesson. "

Image caption Simon Mayo has presented Drivetime for eight years

Jo Whiley said: "I'm incredibly sad that Simon has decided to leave Radio 2. He's a brilliant broadcaster, a great friend and I really will miss working with him.

"However, I'm very much looking forward to hosting a new show for a new year which will have music at the very heart of it as well as guests and live sessions. Dream show, actually. Can't wait!"

The new look Drivetime show, which was announced in January, left a lot of listeners feeling disappointed.

So much so, that Radio 2 had to offer an official response to complaints.

"We acknowledge some regular listeners are unhappy with the changes," Radio 2 said at the time.

"Every new show needs time to settle down and so we hope listeners will continue to listen and give it a chance."

Image caption Zoe Ball will take over from Chris Evans in January

It has not yet been announced who will take over the drive show, but this will be yet another shake-up to the daytime schedule on Radio 2.

Earlier this month, Zoe Ball was confirmed as the new breakfast presenter, after Chris Evans revealed he was leaving.

The 47-year-old will become the first female breakfast presenter and could perhaps pave the way for more women to join the daytime line-up.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.