Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emma Bunton presents the Heart radio breakfast show with Jamie Theakston

Spice Girl Emma Bunton is the new presenter of the US version of The Great British Bake Off.

The Great American Baking Show will return to TV in the US later this year with Paul Hollywood returning as judge.

Baby Spice said it was her "dream job. Christmas time, eating cake and having such a brilliant time with Spice, Sherry and Paul."

The show was pulled off air last year after allegations of sexual harassment surrounding judge Johnny Iuzzini.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hollywood also stars in the original British version

The pastry chef, who denied the allegations, had been a judge in all three series of the show, which aired on ABC.

He appeared alongside Mary Berry in the first two series and Paul Hollywood in series three.

The programme is made by Love Productions, who also make Channel 4's Great British Bake Off.

Last summer Bunton was a judge on the ABC show talent show Boy Band.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.