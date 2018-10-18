Image copyright Getty Images

The partial shredding of a Banksy artwork didn't go entirely to plan, the artist has confirmed.

Love is in the Bin self-shredded in its frame immediately after selling for £860,000 at Sotheby's last week.

Now, Banksy has uploaded a video suggesting the entire canvas was supposed to shred, and not just two thirds of it.

A clip of a canvas shredding in full is seen in the video with the caption: "In rehearsals, it worked every time."

The video also shows new footage from inside the auction room - including a clip of the button which triggered the shredding being pressed.

Alex Branczik, Sotheby's head of contemporary art in Europe, has also reiterated in a new interview that the auction house was not in on the stunt.

He said the reason the shredder wasn't detected by Sotheby's staff is they had been instructed the frame was a key part of the work.

Speaking to The Art Newspaper, Branczik explained: "Pest Control [Banksy's authentication board] said very clearly: the frame is integral to the art work.

"Which it was," he added, "just not in the sort of way that we thought.

"We also had a third-party conservator look at the work."

Asked how the conservator did not spot the frame's double thickness and apparent weight from the attached shredder, he replied: "You address what you see, it was more like a sculpture. If it says the frame is integral, you don't rip it apart."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.