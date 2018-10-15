Image copyright Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's whirlwind relationship began in May this year, with their engagement coming soon after.

The pair met back in 2016, when Ariana appeared on Saturday Night Live - on which comedian Pete is a cast member.

But according to unconfirmed reports from the US, the pair decided to call it quits this weekend.

Here is a brief history of Ariana and Pete.

(Including, most importantly, some wild speculation about what will happen to their pet pig, Piggie Smalls.)

May 2016

Whilst promoting her album Dangerous Woman, Ariana made an appearance on the late night variety show, Saturday Night Live.

It is thought this is where Ariana, 25, and Pete, 24, first met, as he is one of the regular cast members.

Ariana entertained audiences with a range of hilarious celebrity impersonations including Celine Dion and Britney Spears.

10 May 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ariana Grande went out with Mac Miller for two years

At the start of May this year, Ariana confirmed her two year relationship with Mac Miller had ended after rumours began to circulate about her and Pete Davidson.

She confirmed the split on May, writing on Instagram, "This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favourite people on the planet.

"I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for both of us!"

A week later it was announced that Pete had split up with his former girlfriend, Cazzie David.

In September this year, Mac Miller died at his home in Los Angeles after a suspected drug overdose.

Grande posted a number of tributes on Instagram, including a candid picture of Mac and a video of them joking together.

20 May 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ariana performing at the Billboard Awards

Ariana Grande performed her single, No Tears Left To Cry, which was released in April, at the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas.

It was reported by People that the pair were "very lovey-dovey" backstage and were enjoying a casual relationship.

30 May 2018

Image copyright Pete Davidson/Instagram Image caption Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande dress up in Harry Potter costumes

After much speculation, the status of Pete and Ariana's relationship was made Instagram official by Pete.

He used the caption "the chamber of secrets has been opened" alongside a picture of the pair in Harry Potter costumes - clever.

The snap has disappeared since Pete deleted his Instagram account over the weekend, but the Internet never forgets...

2 June 2018

There is no more permanent declaration of love than a tattoo, and June saw the debut of the first of their many inked tributes to each other.

Pete's bunny ear tattoo, a nod to Ariana's Dangerous Woman era, was first spotted in June but since then there have been a number of additional tattoos.

These include matching "reborn" and "H2GKMO" tattoos on their thumbs (an acronym for Ariana's favourite saying, "Honest to god, knock me out")

Ariana also has "Pete" written on her wedding ring finger and he has "Grande" on his ribs.

2 June 2018 (again)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ariana shows off her $93,000 engagement ring

As if there wasn't already enough Ariana and Pete news for 2 June, that evening saw the debut of Ariana's $93,000 (£71,000) engagement ring.

The ring was apparently cast specifically for Ariana according to TMZ and took two weeks to complete, so the engagement had been in the works for a while.

Their engagement was officially confirmed a week later by Ariana on Twitter.

18 June 2018

Ariana released details of her upcoming album Sweetener, and whilst most of it was written during her relationship with Mac Miller, there was one last-minute addition.

A song called Pete appeared on the tracklist and, whilst fans had mixed reactions, Ariana defended the song on Twitter.

She wrote: "I've been through it and life's too short to be cryptic about something as beautiful as this love I'm in".

The title was later expanded to Pete Davidson, which Ariana again explained online.

"I like the way it looks," she said. "I love his name and I love him.

"Music lasts forever. It'll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself - so I want my love for him and how I feel to be a part of that."

16 August 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The pair spent a lot of the summer in New York, where they shared an apartment

Whilst most of Ariana's summer was split between promoting her album and spending time with Pete in New York, there were several PDAs on Instagram which, quite frankly, no-one needed to see.

On 16 August, Pete did an interview with GQ, telling the magazine the pair decided to get married the day they met.

"The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow.'"

"She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favourite ones,' and I was like, 'Sick'" he said.

Who knew it was that easy?

21 August 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ariana and Pete on the VMAs red carpet

It already feels like the pair had covered every celebrity relationship milestone by August, but surprisingly they had still not made a red carpet appearance together.

This all changed on 21 August, when they appeared on the MTV VMAs red carpet together.

And then she thanked him in her speech when she won the Best Pop moon man for No Tears Left To Cry.

She said: "Pete Davidson. Thanks for existing. Love you."

23 August 2018

Ariana appeared on Good Morning America to promote Sweetener and revealed that she and Pete were getting married in 2019 to give them enough time to plan the ceremony.

She said: "My friends and I, and my mom and everybody have been brainstorming and sharing ideas. It's really fun.

"I work so much, I've never spent so much time planning something that's personal, that feeds my soul so much and my heart. I'm gonna cry. I'm just so excited."

17 September 2018

Like many couples, Ariana and Pete decided in September it was time to take their relationship to the next level, by getting a pet together.

Except, instead of a normal choice like a cat or dog, or even a hamster, the pair got a pig.

And called it Piggie Smalls.

Ariana posted lots of pictures of her new family member on Instagram, including this rather strange video montage set to Aerosmith's I Don't Want to Miss a Thing...

24 September 2018

Warning: Contains strong language

Pete revealed in an interview with Howard Stern that he had deleted his social media accounts after receiving death threats because of his relationship with Ariana.

Pete said: "I got a death threat. Someone wanted to shoot me in the face because she's so hot.

"Do you know how insane that is? I was like, 'Am I that ugly that people want to shoot me in the face?'"

27 September 2018

Fans became concerned for Ariana in late September, after she posted a string of emotional tweets, including one asking for her to "have one ok day" and "just wake me up when I'm supposed to sing or whatever. Peace".

She later tweeted that "it had been a tough month" - likely to have been a reference to the death of Mac Miller.

A day later she cancelled her appearance on Pete's show, SNL, for "emotional reasons", which caused fans to speculate on the status of their relationship.

15 October 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption What's next for Ariana and Pete???

According to TMZ, the couple called off their engagement and ended their five month relationship this weekend.

The report said they still loved each other, "with both parties acknowledging that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off".

Whilst the news is yet to be confirmed by either parties, it leaves a lot of questions to be answered, like who gets custody of Piggie Smalls? And what will happen to that huge engagement ring?

Also does anyone know a tattoo remover? Asking for a friend.

