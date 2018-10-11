Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Strictly's Seann Walsh: 'We made a huge mistake'

Viewers tweeted a range of reactions to Seann Walsh and Katya Jones's apology on It Takes Two.

The pair, who are partners on Strictly Come Dancing, appeared on the BBC Two show to address being caught kissing.

Some viewers on Twitter felt sorry for Walsh, with one tweeting to keep the pair in the competition and "keep it about the dancing".

A lot of other people however, were far less forgiving and didn't think the comedian's apology was up to scratch.

The dance pair had been photographed together on a night out, leading Walsh's girlfriend to end their relationship.

Walsh's ex, Rebecca Humphries, has yet to officially react to the broadcast but if her likes on Twitter are anything to go by, it still seems like she's waiting for him to actually say sorry.

She liked one tweet that said: "You should stop @BBCStrictly out of respect and apologise to @Beckshumps, neither of you have apologised to her."

However, there are still some who actually feel a little sorry for Walsh and Jones, with one user tweeting: "These aren't the only two that have done this."

Strictly winner and presenter Ore Oduba told Metro: "I just want the show to get back to people watching the dancing.

Image copyright BBC/Guy Levy Image caption Ore won the dance competition in 2016 alongside dancer Joanne Clifton

"It's a shame it goes away from what everybody loved about the show," he continued.

Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard asked the Daily Mirror's associate editor Kevin Maguire whether the pair needed to make a public apology when they're on a dancing show.

"Its a hugely popular show, people are interested in their lives and its billed as family entertainment," Maguire said.

"It's not the hurricane, it's not Brexit but nevertheless!"

He also added that he thought Walsh looked like he was "in a hostage video", as Katya spoke.

Image caption The pair performed a Matrix-themed Paso Doble during Movie Week

"I'm not sure how sincere that was," he said.

Jones, 29, who is married to Strictly professional Neil Jones, told It Takes Two: "I can't apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved.

"But, the main thing, me and Neil are absolutely fine and that's what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally I can."

Despite being the latest recipient of the so-called Strictly curse, Walsh and Jones will continue to participate in the competition.

