Image copyright Penguin Random House Children's Image caption An illustration from The Ups and Downs of the Castle Mice

Another Michael Bond book will be out next year, more than two years on from the Paddington creator's death.

The Ups and Downs of the Castle Mice, a sequel to 2016 picture book The Tale of the Castle Mice, will be published in hardback in September 2019.

Illustrated by Emily Sutton, the book will continue the adventures of the Perks, a family of mice who live in a castle inside a doll's house.

Bond died in June 2017 aged 91 after a short illness.

Best known for creating Paddington the marmalade-loving bear, his other much-loved characters included Olga da Polga and Monsieur Pamplemousse.

Image copyright PA/RW Alley 2007 Image caption Bond is best known for creating Paddington, drawn here by RW Alley

Karen Jankel, Michael Bond's daughter, said she was "really pleased to discover" her father had written a follow-up to "such a charming book".

Sutton, who also illustrated The Tale of the Castle Mice, said working on the sequel had been "poignant" but said she "couldn't be happier with the results".

"Michael's beautiful way with words, his wonderful ability to create characters and his wry sense of humour all sang out and helped me a great deal in creating the illustrations," she added.

The Ups and Downs of the Castle Mice follows this year's publication of Paddington at St Paul's, which the author completed just before his death.

