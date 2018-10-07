Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker a hit with fans after first episode
The 13th Doctor has landed. Or, rather, crash landed through a train roof, fully introducing Jodie Whittaker as the first female Time Lord.
After her first episode, the consensus among fans on social media seemed to be that she is right for the part.
Comments ranged from "A breath of fresh air" to "This is everything the show was ever meant to be" and "Jodie has nailed it at the first attempt".
With Whittaker taking over from Peter Capaldi, the show has moved to Sundays.
Whittaker's Doctor was first seen hurtling out of the burning Tardis in the Christmas special, and she finally landed at the start of Sunday's series opener.
She fell to Earth in the middle of an alien invasion in Sheffield, and picked up three new companions - played by Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh - along the way.
The West Yorkshire-born former Broadchurch actress was wearing Capaldi's outfit for most of the episode, and addressed her status as the first female Doctor early on.
When someone told her she was a woman, she replied: "Am I? Does it suit me? Oh yeah, I remember. Half an hour ago I was a white-haired Scotsman."
There was also a thinly-veiled message to any sceptical fans when her character said at one point: "Don't be scared. All this is new to you and new can be scary."
A few viewers were not totally convinced by her performance.
A trailer for next week's episode has also been released, taking the action from Sheffield to an alien planet.
After the first episode, it was also announced that this series will feature guest performances from Alan Cumming, Chris Noth, Mark Addy, Julie Hesmondhalgh and Lee Mack.
