Westlife reunite for new music and tour

Boy band Westlife are getting back together - six years after they split.

Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan said they are to release new music and go on tour.

The Irish group, who sold more 44 million records worldwide, announced their comeback in a video posted on social media.

The reunion, which marks the 20th anniversary of the band's formation in 1998, will not include former member Brian McFadden, who left in 2004.

The video shows them sitting next to each other on four stools facing a camera.

"We'll be seeing you soon," they say at the end of the clip.

Westlife scored 14 UK number one singles and seven top-selling albums during their career.

They were known for hits including Flying Without Wings, Fool Again and Unbreakable, with their final album, Gravity, being released in 2010.

All the members went on to enjoy solo careers after 2012.

In 2013 Egan was also crowned king of the jungle on ITV show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Former member McFadden this week signed up for the new series of reality show Dancing On Ice.