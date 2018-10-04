Image copyright Getty Images

Actor and producer Drew Barrymore, 43, has been a star since the tender age of six, when she pulled off a scene-stealing turn in Steven Spielberg's 1982 box office smash ET.

But after decades of life in the public eye surely there has never been an article about her as odd as this.

The interview, peppered with grammatical errors and dubious-sounding quotes, went viral after it was spotted by journalist and Yemen expert Adam Baron in Horus, the in-flight magazine of EgyptAir.

The piece opens by shaming the star for her romantic history, stating: "Despite being unstable in her relationships most of her life, despite the several unsuccessful marriages and despite the busy life of stardom that dominated her life for several years; the beautiful American Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has recently decided to temporary [sic] take an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother."

Aside from the somewhat accusatory tone, readers also flagged some unlikely quotes attributed to the Charlie's Angels actress.

Did she really say of her mothering style - "I do not intentionally follow certain parenting methods with my daughters and I do not consult with psychologists... I focus on nurturing their minds as well as their small bodies"?

Or how about, "I could not resist performing the most important role in my life - being a mother - in which I hope to be conscientious"?

But it was a quote about her post-pregnancy weight-loss that raised the most eyebrows.

"I feel overwhelmed when someone tells me that I have regained my image and managed to lose that extra weight," the actress is quoted as saying.

"However, I find this a great opportunity to encourage every woman who is overweight to work on regaining her beauty and body, especially that it is not as hard as one may think; it is all about determination and following the appropriate diet under the supervision of a physician."

If you have questions at this point, you are not alone.

And when US outlets asked Barrymore's representatives the obvious one - whether it was a serious interview or a fake, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed that the actress "did not participate" in the interview.

They said that the writer credited, Aida Tekla, said that she wrote the Q&A based on a press conference,

"So technically Drew did not sit down with EgyptAir for an interview but a journalist who is a member of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) sometimes supplies articles to EgyptAir, and that's what happened," a statement said.

Egypt Air defended the article on Twitter, calling it a "professional magazine interview conducted by Dr. Aida Tekla Former president of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) and one of the voting members of the Golden Globes".

Dear sir, this a professional magazine interview conducted by Dr. Aida Tekla Former president of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) and one of the voting members of the Golden Globes. — EGYPTAIR (@EGYPTAIR) October 3, 2018

It also retweeted an account under the writer's name, although unverified and with a different spelling for the surname, saying the the interview was "genuine" but had been edited. She has not commented otherwise.