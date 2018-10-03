Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Matley's bandmates said he was "dearly loved and deeply missed"

The death of Timmy Matley, lead singer of doo-wop group The Overtones, was a "drug-related accident", a coroner has concluded.

Matley died in April aged 36 after taking crystal meth and falling from a 13th floor balcony in east London.

The Irish singer had arrived at the flat of a friend under the influence of the Class A drug and was later locked out on the balcony.

Trying to climb down, he fell and died from "multiple traumatic injuries".

The singer, who came from Cork and lived in London, was diagnosed with stage three malignant melanoma - a form of skin cancer - in 2016.

At the time of his death, he was planning a charity skydive to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

In a statement, Matley's bandmates said they would not to be making any comment "other than to say that Timmy, our funny, talented, beautiful friend, bandmate and brother, was dearly loved and he is deeply missed."

The Overtones, previously a group of painters and decorators, found fame in 2010 when they were discovered during a tea break by a talent scout.

They went on to release five albums, four of which charted in the UK top 10.

The other members of the group - Lachie "Lockie" Chapman, Mike Crawshaw, Darren Everest and Mark Franks - will release a new album later this month that will include Matley's vocals.

