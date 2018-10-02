Image copyright ITV Image caption L-R: Richard Blackwood, Gemma Collins, Brian McFadden, James Jordan

Former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan is moving across to ITV to join the line-up for the next series of Dancing on Ice.

Professional dancer James will join former Towie star Gemma Collins, actor Richard Blackwood and ex-Westlife singer Brian McFadden on the show

Skating stars Torvill and Dean will return to head up the judging panel.

Gemma told ITV's This Morning on Monday she was "scared" and "nervous" about "how they are going to lift me up".

She added that she was also concerned about "how fast I can move around that ice, but I really want to give it a go."

The new series kicks off on ITV in January.

James's participation was revealed on BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday morning.

He said: "I can dance but I'm a lot older than I used to be. People are going to probably say I've got an unfair advantage but when I got on the ice I actually shocked myself how bad I was."

He added: "I want to be able to impress Torvill and Dean more than anyone else, but I'm a lot worse than I thought I'd be."

Eight more celebrities are still to be announced.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Holly and Phil return to hosting duties

Each week the 12 celebrities will skate live with their professional partners in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers, who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will once again return to hosting duties.

Blackwood is best known for his recent role in EastEnders as Vincent Hubbard - he joined the BBC soap in 2015 and left earlier this year.

He confessed to This Morning that he had experience of skating and dancing as a teenager but said: "I can skate but I normally dance on dry land so dancing and skating [together] are two different things."

McFadden was a member of boyband Westlife but left the band in 2004.

He was also a judge on Australia's Got Talent and in 2016, he took part in the third series of The Jump on Channel 4. He was the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the show.

