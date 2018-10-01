An assault case against former Never Mind The Buzzcocks presenter Mark Lamarr has been discontinued, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

The comedian and TV presenter was charged with common assault and false imprisonment on 1 September in London.

But the CPS said there was "insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of prosecution".

Lamarr became famous in the 1990s for presenting shows such as The Big Breakfast, and The Word.

A CPS spokesperson said: "We have a duty to keep cases under continuing review and, following a further review of this case, we concluded that there was insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction."

The 51-year-old was due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The presenter was best known for presenting Never Mind The Buzzcocks between 1996 and 2005.

Lamarr also presented a weekly BBC Radio 2 late night show and specialist music series Shake, Rattle and Roll for 12 years, leaving in 2010.