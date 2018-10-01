Image copyright PA Image caption Geoffrey Hayes with his Rainbow co-stars in 2001

Geoffrey Hayes, who hosted long-running children's TV show, Rainbow, has died aged 76.

The actor and presenter died in hospital surrounded by his family, according to his manager.

In a statement, Phil Dale said: "It is with great sadness that the family announce that Geoffrey passed away in hospital with his wife, Sarah, and son, Tom, by his side."

Hayes presented Rainbow on ITV between 1974 to 1992.

Dale added: "The family would like to express their thanks to the many fans over the years as it always gave Geoffrey so much pleasure to know that he and his Rainbow team had given so much fun to TV and theatre audiences."

The show featured the puppet characters Zippy, George and Bungle as they lived in the Rainbow House - and ran for more than 1,000 episodes.

Episodes also featured musical interludes from the trio Rod, Jane and Freddy as well as animations and stories read from the famous Rainbow storybook.

Hayes also had a successful acting career, starring as Detective Constable Scatliff in the BBC TV Series Z Cars.

Many posted their tributes and shared memories of Hayes on Twitter.

