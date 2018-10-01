Image copyright Getty Images

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has subtly revealed that she and television producer Brad Falchuk are married - or should we say, "consciously coupled."

The couple are said to have tied the knot on Saturday at a private ceremony held at Paltrow's Hamptons home.

On Sunday, she posted a photo of two hands prominently displaying a pair of wedding bands, which appeared to confirm the news.

Fans offered the couple best wishes and congratulations.

Director Steven Spielberg, actress Cameron Diaz and Paltrow's Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr. were among the celebrity guests to attend, according to People.

Falchuk is best known for co-creating hit TV shows like Glee, American Horror Stories and Scream Queens.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The pair tied the knot just days after the actress' 46th birthday

Paltrow made several cameo appearances as substitute teacher Holly Holliday in the second season of Glee in 2010/2011.

The couple revealed they were in a relationship in 2015 and announced their engagement earlier this year on the cover of Paltrow's Goop magazine.

In a joint statement given to Good Morning America, they said: "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship."

The marriage comes after Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin divorced in 2016 following their separation in 2014 after a decade of marriage. At the time, they described the process as "conscious uncoupling".

Paltrow and Martin have two children together and while the pair have remained good friends, the musician was not at the wedding of his ex-wife - he was performing at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park over the weekend.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.