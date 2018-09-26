Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The rapper blamed a fiery cheese-flavoured corn snack not drugs for his hospitalisation

Lil Xan has said he needed to go to hospital on Monday after eating too many Hot Cheetos.

The Total Xanarchy rapper posted a message to his five million followers on Instagram after being discharged.

"I was in hospital not due to any drugs, but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos," he said with a laugh.

In a caption to the post he added he was "healthier than I've ever been", ahead of his upcoming live tour.

Hot Cheetos are an American corn-based snack. And they're spicy.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old alarmed fans by posting a photo of himself in the back seat of an ambulance on his Instagram story.

He quickly posted a new clip revealing: "I was in the hospital not due to any drugs but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos and it ripped something in my stomach open so I puked a little blood".

The rapper's Total Xanarchy tour kicks off in New York City on Wednesday.

It's not the first time the snacks have been in the news because of health concerns.

In July, a mother said snacks, including Hot Cheetos, may have been partially to blame for her daughter's gallbladder surgery.

She said the teen regularly ate bags of corn snacks before stomach pains led to the operation.

