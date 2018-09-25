Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Locke was one of Made in Chelsea's original stars

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke has announced his engagement to Gareth Locke, his partner and namesake.

The couple, who have known each other for 10 years, announced their engagement in The Times on Tuesday.

Ollie then revealed that it was him who was proposed to and joked about the couple sharing the same surname.

Ollie took part in Celebs Go Dating earlier this year before realising his long-term friend was the one.

The 30-year-old reality star has also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and Bear Grylls' Celebrity Island.

Ollie found fame in Made in Chelsea when the show began in 2011 and has been in and out of the show since.

He also published a bestselling memoir, Laid in Chelsea, in 2013.

