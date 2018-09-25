Gary Numan 'devastated' by tour bus fatality

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Numan cancelled his show at the House of Blues following the accident

Pop star Gary Numan says he is "devastated" after his tour bus was involved in a fatal accident in Cleveland, Ohio.

The bus was making a right turn when it struck and killed a 91-year-old man on a crossing, police said.

Numan cancelled his show at the city's House of Blues venue as a result.

"Everyone of us is filled with a sadness that made it impossible to even consider playing our show tonight," he wrote on Twitter.

"Out of respect, it would have been entirely wrong.

"At the moment, all we can think about are the people affected by this terrible tragedy and to them we send all our love."

The victim, who has not been identified by police, died at the scene. According to The Blast, a priest from a nearby church administered the last rites following the accident.

The 45-year-old driver of the tour bus was not arrested. Police said he did not appear to be impaired, but they would continue to investigate the incident.

Coach company Coast to Coast later released a statement to local news channel WKYC, confirming they had rented the bus to Numan's tour.

"We really regret the loss of life," the statement added. "We've notified our carrier, and they are investigating this incident. In our 34 years of business, this has never happened."

It is not known whether Numan was on board the tour bus at the time of the accident.

The star is best known for his 1979 single Cars, with other hits including We Are Glass and Are 'Friends' Electric?

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.