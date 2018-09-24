Image copyright Getty Images/PA Image caption Thomas was issued with a formal warning after "play-punching" Pallett

Ofcom is to launch an inquiry into Celebrity Big Brother after it received more than 25,000 complaints about Roxanne Pallett's allegation she was physically abused by Ryan Thomas.

The watchdog confirmed it was "investigating whether this programme broke our rules on offensive content".

Pallett left the Celebrity Big Brother house on 1 September after claiming she was "punched" by housemate Thomas.

She later apologised to Thomas, saying she "overreacted" to a "playful" act.

Thomas received a formal warning after appearing to use his fist to make contact with Pallett's body.

The former Coronation Street star went on to win the final edition of the television reality show.

Channel 5 confirmed earlier this month the show's most recent series would be its last and that Big Brother would also end when the current series has finished.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Kim Woodburn's appearance on Loose Women is also being investigated

Ofcom said it had received 21,500 complaints about the initial incident, which aired on the show at the end of August.

It said it received an additional 3,747 complaints afterwards, taking the total number of complaints to 25,247.

Pallett quit her job on York-based radio station Minster FM after facing a huge public backlash.

The former Emmerdale star also pulled out of playing Cinderella in a pantomime in Chesterfield.

Ofcom has also launched an investigation into Loose Women over Kim Woodburn's appearance on the ITV show on 29 August.

The watchdog said it received 7,900 complaints after Woodburn was seen rowing with panellist Coleen Nolan before walking off set in tears.

Woodburn, best known for presenting How Clean Is Your House?, and Nolan fell out when they both appeared on Celebrity Big Brother last year.

Ofcom's spokeswoman said it was investigating whether the programme "fell short of generally accepted standards."

