Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Forensic Architecture is an international research agency featuring several members

This year's Turner Prize exhibition is presented with a difference - there are no paintings or sculptures, only films.

The four exhibits at London's Tate Britain focus on "pressing political and humanitarian issues of today".

They include work from Naeem Mohaiemen, Luke Willis Thompson, Forensic Architecture and Charlotte Prodger.

It's the first time in the prize's history that all the shortlisted pieces are presented in digital form.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Luke Willis Thompson's work tackles racial and social inequality

Academic group Forensic Architecture has presented a multimedia collection called The Long Duration of Split Second, which documents police attempts to clear a village in southern Israel.

The group is an international research agency made up of investigative journalists, architects, lawyers and scientists who use videos, photographs and scale models to investigate allegations of state and corporate violence.

Made up of two rooms, their entry shows footage from an incident in Bedouin in January 2017 in one room and visual evidence in another.

Another shortlisted entry up for the £25,000 prize belongs to Naeem Mohaiemen, who has created a video called Two Meetings and a Funeral.

It explores left wing political movements in the developing world, focusing on Algeria and Bangladesh.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Charlotte Prodger's Turner Prize exhibition

Charlotte Prodger's entry includes a 30-minute iPhone film of the Scottish countryside, while Luke Willis Thompson's films are portraits of people affected by racial and social inequality, shot in black and white.

Thompson's entry includes a film of Diamond Reynolds, who filmed the aftermath of the shooting of her boyfriend.

Director of Tate Britain Alex Farquharson said: "The artists shortlisted for this year's Turner Prize are tackling some of today's most important issues, from queer identity, human rights abuses and police brutality to post-colonial migration and the legacy of liberation movements.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Naeem Mohaiemen's exhibition film explores left wing political movements

"For the first time, all the shortlisted artists work with the moving image and it's thrilling to see how wide a range of techniques and styles they use."

The exhibition is open to the public from Thursday 26 September until 6 January 2019. The winner will be chosen on 4 December.

