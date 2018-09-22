Image caption Chas Hodges (right) pictured with Dave Peacock in 2006

Chas Hodges - one half of the musical duo Chas and Dave - has died at the age of 74.

The duo's Twitter account said he recently received treatment for oesophageal cancer but died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours.

Known for their rock and cockney style, Chas and Dave enjoyed the height of their fame in the 1970s and 1980s with hits such as Rabbit and Snooker Loopy.

They also performed four FA Cup final songs with Tottenham Hotspur FC.

The statement on Chas and Dave's Twitter page read: "It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our very own Chas Hodges."

There was also a Twitter tribute from Tottenham Hotspur.

Born in north London in 1943, Hodges' career began as a session musician in the 1960s.

He went on to team up with Dave Peacock in the 1970s. Chas and Dave's debut album One Fing 'n' Anuvver was released in 1975.

Chas and Dave's greatest hits

Image copyright Chas Hodges Image caption Chas and Dave performed at the British Summer Time festival in London's Hyde Park in July

Gertcha - No 20 in May 1979

Rabbit - No 8 in Nov 1980

Ossie's Dream (with Spurs squad) - No 5 in May 1981

Stars Over 45 - No 21 in Dec 1981

Ain't No Pleasing You - No 2 in March 1982

Tottenham Tottenham - No 19 in May 1982 (with Spurs squad)

Snooker Loopy (with Matchroom Mob) - No 6 in May 1986