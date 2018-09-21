Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Sun's story was picked up by a number of other publishers

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have accepted "significant" libel damages over an newspaper allegation that their dog inflicted "Freddy Krueger-like" injuries on a child at a play date.

The couple brought proceedings against News Group Newspapers over a front page story in The Sun on Sunday in February.

Their solicitor said the injuries were not serious and that the allegation was "false and seriously defamatory".

Neither Sir Elton nor Furnish were at London's High Court on Friday.

