Chris Evans reveals baby twins' names

DJ Chris Evans has revealed his newborn twins have been called Boo and Walt.

The Radio 2 presenter was back behind the mic of his breakfast show on Friday morning after taking Thursday off to welcome his baby boy and girl.

Evans' wife, Natasha Shishmanian, called into Evans' show on Friday to tell listeners everything was "more than OK" back home.

"I have four children in my bed right now," she told her husband and his millions of listeners.

She gave birth at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey after being induced on Wednesday.

Evans and Shishmanian, who married in 2007, also have two sons - Noah, nine, and six-year-old Eli.

Evans has not explained the reasoning behind the babies' names, though he used to use part of Wake Up Boo! by the Boo Radleys as a jingle on his Radio 1 breakfast show.

Shishmanian added that "the kids are desperate for me to take them to school," continued Shishmanian. "They want to show [the twins] off to all their friends."

Evans then asked his wife to introduce a segment on the show, joking: "As if she hasn't got enough on her plate."

He said he and his wife had not slept much since the babies were born and that what sleep he had enjoyed had been on the sofa.

"Mum doing very well, babies are splendid, sparkling. We are beyond blessed," he told his listeners.

"It's a good job we've got guests on," he continued. "Otherwise I'd just talk about babies all day today."

Joanna Lumley, Rowan Atkinson, Michael Palin and Take That were among the stars who joined Evans at Wogan House in London for his final show of the week.

Last week Evans said he and his wife had previously given their unborn babies the "working title" Ping and Pong.

The 52-year-old revealed earlier this month he is to leave Radio 2 later this year to host Virgin Radio's breakfast show.

Sara Cox, tipped by many to be Evans' replacement, filled in for him on Thursday, jokingly telling listeners "this is your brand new Radio 2 Breakfast show."

