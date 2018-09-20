Evan Davis will replace Eddie Mair as the new host of BBC Radio 4's PM show.

Davis, who has hosted Newsnight on BBC Two since 2014, confirmed his new appointment on Twitter

"Having survived several years of people saying 'You're not as good as Jeremy Paxman', I now look forward to people saying "You're not as good as Eddie Mair," he joked.

Davis will begin presenting PM at the end of October.

Mair left the programme in July after more than 30 years at the BBC, to start a new role presenting LBC's drivetime show.

