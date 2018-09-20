Chris Evans and wife welcome twins

Image copyright PA

Chris Evans' wife has given birth to twins - a boy and a girl.

The BBC Radio 2 breakfast show host said: "Ping and Pong arrived safe and well last night. Both healthy, both strong, happy and blessed, as was mum throughout."

His announcement was read out live on the show, which is being hosted by Sara Cox in his absence.

Evans's wife, Natasha Shishmanian gave birth after being induced on Wednesday.

'Dreams come true'

The DJ added: "Ping popped her head out at 22:10, Pong popped his head out 12 minutes later at 22 minutes past 10.

"Infinite thanks to the amazing team at Frimley Park Hospital, amazing people, amazing professionals, helping dreams come true. Thank you."

Evans and Shishmanian, who married in 2007, also have sons Noah, nine, and six-year-old Eli and Evans has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Cox had opened the show by joking she was the new host, following much speculation about who would replace Evans, who is leaving to present Virgin Radio's breakfast show.

Cox and Zoe Ball have been reported as being in the running for the job, although nothing has yet been confirmed.

Cox said: "Well here we are then, welcome along to the show. My name is Sara Cox, we never thought we would get here, this is your brand new Radio 2 Breakfast show and I just want to say I am so thrilled. I would like to thank my mum for her support..."

She then broke off and could be heard speaking to someone in the background, saying: "Just one day? Oh."

