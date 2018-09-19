Northern Ireland

Storm Ali: devastation in pictures

  • 19 September 2018
Image caption A car was almost hidden under a fallen tree in Townsend Street, west Belfast

With gusts reaching an eye watering 91 mph in County Down, Storm Ali has been tearing across Northern Ireland from west to east.

Here are some pictures reflecting the havoc the high winds have left in their wake.

Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption This huge tree was no match for Storm Ali in Belfast
Image caption Ali is no respecter of history, bringing a tree down on St Augustine's church on Derry's Walls
Image caption A road sign toppled near Harland and Wolff, but Belfast's giants Samson and Goliath stood firm
Image caption Ali blew roof tiles onto the street outside Arlene Foster's office in Enniskillen
Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Belfast City Council closed all its parks and open spaces on Wednesday for safety reasons
Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption A driver was taken to hospital after a tree fell on an oil tanker off Belfast's Lisburn Road
Image copyright Michael Cullen Dungannon Herald
Image caption Another lorry badly damaged by a falling tree - this time in Dungannon, County Tyrone
Image caption A fallen electricity cable stopped traffic on the M1
Image caption It caused huge tailbacks for Belfast-bound commuters on Wednesday morning
Image copyright Justin Kernoghan
Image caption Visitors to Titanic Belfast had to enter via the underground car park after winds smashed the front doors
Image caption Oakwood Primary in Dunmurry near Belfast lost part of its fence after a visit from Storm Ali
Image copyright Fermanagh Trust
Image caption Rural Fermanagh felt the wrath of Ali early on - this tree blocked the Roslea to Monaghan Road
Image caption The fencing on this Belfast building site is going nowhere, courtesy of a very large digger
Image caption By early evening, the storm clouds over Enniskillen had cleared

