Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A car was almost hidden under a fallen tree in Townsend Street, west Belfast

With gusts reaching an eye watering 91 mph in County Down, Storm Ali has been tearing across Northern Ireland from west to east.

Here are some pictures reflecting the havoc the high winds have left in their wake.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption This huge tree was no match for Storm Ali in Belfast

Image caption Ali is no respecter of history, bringing a tree down on St Augustine's church on Derry's Walls

Image caption A road sign toppled near Harland and Wolff, but Belfast's giants Samson and Goliath stood firm

Image caption Ali blew roof tiles onto the street outside Arlene Foster's office in Enniskillen

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Belfast City Council closed all its parks and open spaces on Wednesday for safety reasons

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A driver was taken to hospital after a tree fell on an oil tanker off Belfast's Lisburn Road

Image copyright Michael Cullen Dungannon Herald Image caption Another lorry badly damaged by a falling tree - this time in Dungannon, County Tyrone

Image caption A fallen electricity cable stopped traffic on the M1

Image caption It caused huge tailbacks for Belfast-bound commuters on Wednesday morning

Image copyright Justin Kernoghan Image caption Visitors to Titanic Belfast had to enter via the underground car park after winds smashed the front doors

Image caption Oakwood Primary in Dunmurry near Belfast lost part of its fence after a visit from Storm Ali

Image copyright Fermanagh Trust Image caption Rural Fermanagh felt the wrath of Ali early on - this tree blocked the Roslea to Monaghan Road

Image caption The fencing on this Belfast building site is going nowhere, courtesy of a very large digger