RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage is to join the cast of West End show Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

She will play teacher Miss Hedge in the musical at London's Apollo Theatre from 18 October to 26 January.

The New Jersey-born star said she chose the show because of the "very important message" it tells.

"It's a great show with great music and talent but more importantly it's about love truth and the tenacity of the human spirit," she said.

Inspired by the 2011 BBC Three documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, the musical is based on 22 year-old Jamie Campbell coming out as his drag queen alter-ego Fifi la True at his Year 11 prom.

The show started life at the Sheffield Crucible before transferring to the West End in 2017, and won three WhatsOnStage Awards, including best new musical, in February.

RuPaul's right-hand woman is also known for her love of British popular culture and took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

More recently, she joined the judging panel on Ireland's Got Talent alongside Denise Van Outen, Louis Walsh and Jason Byrne.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie producer Nica Burns said: "Michelle blew us away with her fantastic singing voice, her excellent characterisation of the part and her charismatic stage presence."

