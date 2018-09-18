Image copyright Getty Images

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Game of Thrones leads this year's nominations with 22, while Saturday Night Live and The Handmaid's Tale follow with 21 apiece.

Because the Emmys have a total of 122 categories, the less high profile awards were given out last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys, with 26 left to be awarded on Monday night.

Here are some pictures from the red carpet as the stars gear up for the ceremony.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sandra Oh is nominated for best lead actress in a drama series for her role in Killing Eve

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mom actress Allison Janney, who won an Oscar earlier this year, is up for best lead actress in a comedy series

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption James Corden, pictured with wife Julia Carey, is nominated for best variety talk series

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cast of Queer Eye (L-R): Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lead actress in a limited series or movie nominee Jessica Biel with Justin Timberlake

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel - nominated for supporting actress in a drama series for her role in The Handmaid's Tale

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo of Netflix's Stranger Things - which has three nominations

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nominee for guest actress in a comedy series, Tiffany Haddish would certainly win the prize for most colourful dress

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kristen Bell, whose co-star in The Good Place, Ted Danson, is nominated for lead actor in a comedy series

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sterling K. Brown, nominated for lead actor in a drama series, with his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Poppy Delevingne, who starred in Genius: Picasso - which has two nominations

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Insecure star Issa Rae - nominated for lead actress in a comedy series

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scarlett Johansson with partner and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, who is hosting the ceremony

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Handmaid's Tale actor Joseph Fiennes, nominated for supporting actor in a drama series, and wife Maria Dolores Dieguez

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption British actress and Black Panther star Letitia Wright is nominated for supporting actress in a limited series or movie

