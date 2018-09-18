Entertainment & Arts

In pictures: Stars arrive for Emmy Awards

  • 18 September 2018
Emmy statues Image copyright Getty Images

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Game of Thrones leads this year's nominations with 22, while Saturday Night Live and The Handmaid's Tale follow with 21 apiece.

Because the Emmys have a total of 122 categories, the less high profile awards were given out last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys, with 26 left to be awarded on Monday night.

Here are some pictures from the red carpet as the stars gear up for the ceremony.

Sandra Oh Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Sandra Oh is nominated for best lead actress in a drama series for her role in Killing Eve
Allison Janney Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Mom actress Allison Janney, who won an Oscar earlier this year, is up for best lead actress in a comedy series
James Corden pictured with wife Julia Carey Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption James Corden, pictured with wife Julia Carey, is nominated for best variety talk series
Queer Eye Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The cast of Queer Eye (L-R): Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown
Jessica Biel with Justin Timberlake Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Lead actress in a limited series or movie nominee Jessica Biel with Justin Timberlake
Alexis Bledel Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel - nominated for supporting actress in a drama series for her role in The Handmaid's Tale
Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo of Netflix's Stranger Things - which has three nominations
Tiffany Haddish Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Nominee for guest actress in a comedy series, Tiffany Haddish would certainly win the prize for most colourful dress
Kristen Bell Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Kristen Bell, whose co-star in The Good Place, Ted Danson, is nominated for lead actor in a comedy series
Sterling K. Brown with his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Sterling K. Brown, nominated for lead actor in a drama series, with his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe
Poppy Delevingne Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Poppy Delevingne, who starred in Genius: Picasso - which has two nominations
Issa Rae Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Insecure star Issa Rae - nominated for lead actress in a comedy series
Scarlett Johansson with partner and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Scarlett Johansson with partner and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, who is hosting the ceremony
Joseph Fiennes and wife Maria Dolores Dieguez Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Handmaid's Tale actor Joseph Fiennes, nominated for supporting actor in a drama series, and wife Maria Dolores Dieguez
Letitia Wright Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption British actress and Black Panther star Letitia Wright is nominated for supporting actress in a limited series or movie
