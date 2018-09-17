Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alfred Enoch will attempt to get to the bottom of a series of mysterious hospital deaths

How to Get Away with Murder and Harry Potter actor Alfred Enoch is to star in the second series of BBC thriller Trust Me following Jodie Whittaker's exit.

Whittaker played a fake doctor in the first series, but won't return because she is about to be seen in Doctor Who.

The new cast will also include John Hannah, Archie Watson and Ashley Jensen as hospital staff.

Enoch, who played Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter films, will play a paralysed soldier in Glasgow Hospital.

His character Corporal Jamie McCain will be seen searching for the truth when fellow patients on the ward die unexpectedly.

Image copyright BBC/Red/Mark Mainz Image caption Jodie Whittaker is going from playing one doctor to another

Enoch said: "It's great to be on board, it's a cracking cast and Dan [Sefton, writer] has done a great job crafting something that's really invested in the characters.

"It has a psychological concern that is dark and thrilling."

The original four-part drama was screened in August 2017 and was watched by an average of six million viewers. The new series will air on BBC One next year.

