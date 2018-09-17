Image copyright Netflix/ David Harbour/ Twitter Image caption David Harbour officiated the wedding in full costume

Two Stranger Things fans were treated to a wedding in the Upside Down, thanks to star David Harbour.

The actor, who plays chief of police Jim Hopper in the Netflix show, married the fans after they challenged him on Twitter.

He said if they got a certain number of retweets, he would get ordained and marry them.

David kept his word, officiating the ceremony in full costume over the weekend.

Hey internet. I know it's been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I've been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago. pic.twitter.com/fZK8zNMQSi — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) September 16, 2018

He tweeted a picture of himself and the congregation, writing "so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago".

The bride got in contact with the actor back in January and he said he would be on board, but set out a number of conditions.

125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes https://t.co/rSku8qD7uT — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 17, 2018

These included making sure the wedding didn't clash with the filming schedule of Stranger Thing's third season, that he would be allowed to read a love letter at the wedding and get the first slice of the cake after it was cut.

He also put in another condition, that the tweet had to be retweeted over 125,000 times.

This was no problem for the couple and David kept his word.

The act of goodwill isn't David's first either - in October last year, he posed for a student's school photo after she contacted him on Twitter.

He also made a few outlandish requests alongside demanding 25,000 retweets, including wearing a jumper with her school's logo and holding a trombone.

