Image copyright PA Image caption Victoria Beckham's celebrity fans include the Duchess of Sussex

Victoria Beckham has shown her first collection at London Fashion Week - 10 years after launching her label.

For years, the Spice Girls singer chose New York's fashion week over its UK rival. Her family was in the front row for the debut.

David Beckham said he was "so proud" of his wife, who hugged and kissed her four children at the end of the show.

Son Romeo, 16, posted a picture of the family, saying: "Amazing show mum love you so much."

Image copyright Rex/Shutterstock Image caption Stella Tennant was chosen by Victoria Beckham to open the show

Her first collection a decade ago consisted of just 10 dresses.

This year's show opened with model Stella Tennant, 47, walking down a marble staircase at the Mayfair art gallery venue, near Beckham's flagship store, in a white trouser suit paired with a silk blouse and silver shoes.

The designer had said she wanted to feature "women as well as girls".

Image copyright Rex/Shutterstock Image caption Red, black, cream and camel formed the core colour palette for the collection

Fashion writers have praised the Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

The New York Times' Elizabeth Paton said the looks were were "chic and versatile, contemporary but also with clear nods to many of the design codes upon which Ms Beckham has spent a decade forging her name".

She noted how "smart tailoring that flattered took centre stage".

Image copyright Rex/Shutterstock Image caption Micro florals were another key look

Jess Cartner-Morley, writing in The Guardian, said the show "oozed confidence", with Beckham having perfected her formula of "grown-up polish with a palatable amount of edginess".

Beckham was said to be tearful as she walked down the catwalk to applause, before greeting her husband and sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old daughter Harper.

Afterwards, she posted a picture on Instagram with her husband and eldest son having a celebratory lunch.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duchess of Sussex wore a Victoria Beckham jumper, seen here under her jacket, in March

Beckham's clothes have attracted a number of celebrity fans in the past decade, with the Duchess of Sussex among those to wear her designs.

She wore a Victoria Beckham jumper for one of her engagement pictures last year, choosing it again for a trip to Belfast with Prince Harry in March.