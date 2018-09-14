Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anne Williams pictured in December 2012, four months before her death

Maxine Peake is to play late Hillsborough justice campaigner Anne Williams in an ITV drama.

The four-part mini-series, titled Anne, will depict Mrs Williams's battle to uncover the truth about the death of her 15-year-old son, Kevin.

Kevin was one of 96 Liverpool fans who died in the 1989 football tragedy.

The drama has been written by Kevin Sampson, who was at Hillsborough. He has been assisted by Mrs Williams's daughter, Sara.

Image caption Maxine Peake is known for TV dramas including Silk, Black Mirror and Three Girls

"This is something I have thought very carefully about before deciding to go ahead," Sara Williams said.

"Mum's story is such a powerful and inspiring one and we all remember how important she always felt it was to get the message out there and bang the drum for justice."

Mrs Williams spent more than 20 years piecing together Kevin's last moments by finding the people who tried to help him. She died in April 2013.

The drama is being made by World Productions, which is also behind shows including Bodyguard and Line of Duty.

