Image copyright Getty Images

Jenna Coleman will star in a new production of All My Sons at the Old Vic, the theatre announced as it unveiled its line-up for next year.

Merlin actor Colin Morgan will appear alongside Coleman, who is well known for TV roles in series including Victoria and Doctor Who.

US actors Sally Field and Bill Pullman had already been announced for the show, which will run from April.

The season is Matthew Warchus's fourth as artistic director.

Highlights of the Old Vic's new season include:

Rachel Chavkin's Old Vic debut directing Arthur Miller's The American Clock.

A new production of American classic All My Sons starring Sally Field, Bill Pullman, Jenna Coleman and Colin Morgan.

A performance to mark 100 years since the Armistice, curated by Arinzé Kene and directed by Annabel Bolton. The show, part of the One Voice series, will be made of of five specially-commissioned monologues.

Jack Thorne's version of A Christmas Carol, starring Stephen Tompkinson as Ebenezer Scrooge.

A new play by Lucy Prebble based on A Very Expensive Poison by Luke Harding to close the season.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.