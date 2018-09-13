Image copyright Netflix Image caption Dallas Roberts stars alongside Debby Ryan

Controversial Netflix drama Insatiable has been renewed for a second season.

Its first series caused a lot of debate after viewers accused it of fat shaming, but on Wednesday it was confirmed it will return in 2019.

The show is centred around Patty (Debby Ryan) a bullied teen who seeks revenge after losing weight.

Netflix's decision to renew the revenge comedy has been met with a mixed reaction on social media.

The show has previously been labelled as a satire by its makers but was criticised for its handling of sensitive topics like fat shaming and eating disorders.

It has also been accused of reinforcing views that girls and women need to be thin in order to succeed in life.

Some believe it has been renewed because of "hate watching" - where people watch a show despite not liking it or to see what the fuss is about, which nonetheless contributes to viewing figures.

The renewing of the show has also thrown up a number of issues - a lot of fan favourites on the streaming site have not been given a second series.

Twitter user Dani shared a picture of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, showing how the series Everything Sucks had a much higher score than Insatiable, but was yet to be renewed by the network.

Other examples pointed out online were Shadow Hunters and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which were also both not recently renewed.

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Writer Lauren Gussis has defended the series, saying it is based on personal experience

Writer Lauren Gussis recently defended the topics discussed on the show and told The Hollywood Reporter that the storylines were reflective of her personal experiences of growing up.

"I wanted to poke at all those issues through comedy.

"But every single one of the issues that these characters struggle with - from eating disorders to body dysmorphia, to sexuality to needing outside power and validation, to wanting to be perfect, to mental illness - I have struggled with every single one of those things," she said.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.