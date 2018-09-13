Image copyright NBC Image caption Courtney Hadwin is the favourite to win AGT

British teenager Courtney Hadwin has made it through to the final of America's Got Talent.

The 14-year-old from Hesleden, County Durham, was one of the five finalists chosen in a public vote on Wednesday.

She performed a cover of Steppenwolf's 1968 hit Born To Be Wild in the semi-final and was described as a "bundle of excitement" by judge Simon Cowell.

The semi-final, held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, opened with a performance by K-pop group BTS.

Courtney was also praised by fellow judge Howie Mandel, who previously used his golden buzzer, meaning Courtney skipped a stage of the contest and went straight to the live shows.

Following her semi-final performance, he said: "You were born to be wild! This was wild! You were amazing. My prediction is you're going to be the winner."

Model Heidi Klum, another judge, said she thought her rendition was "authentic and original".

However, Spice Girl Mel B wasn't entirely convinced and told Courtney she looked nervous.

The teenager is favourite to win the competition and has impressed with energetic and mature performances of Otis Redding's Hard To Handle and James Brown's Papa's Got A Brand New Bag.

The winner of America's Got Talent season 13 will be decided on September 19.

