Image copyright PA/BBC Image caption Sir Cliff and Cilla had a longstanding friendship

Sir Cliff Richard, Sheridan Smith and Rebecca Ferguson have recorded duets with Cilla Black using the late singer and TV presenter's remastered vocals.

The songs will appear on a new tribute album, which has used Cilla's original vocal recordings.

Sir Cliff will appear on a version of her 1964 number one You're My World. Smith, who played Black in a 2014 ITV biopic, will be heard on Alfie.

The album will also feature the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

Liverpudlian singer Ferguson has recorded new vocals for Anyone Who Had a Heart, which was Cilla's first UK number one in 1964.

Cilla died in Spain following a fall in 2015.

Image caption Cilla Black was a singing star in the 1960s before finding fame as a TV presenter

The album, titled Cilla with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, will be released on 16 November.

Sir Cliff said: "I am happy to be associated with one of Britain's greatest stars. Love you chuck.

"Cilla was a huge TV success. She and her personality, literally, filled our screens year after year. But I will always remember her as a fabulous singer.

"That is how her career started, and I am so glad that once again, with the release of this CD, we will be reminded of just how good a singer she was."

Her son Robert Willis has overseen the album, and said it made him feel "happy" to listen to her voice again.

He said: "I think of her and it makes me smile. I'm at that stage of grieving where to hear her voice makes me happy, not sad.

"I think of the good times. I think of her in her prime, a strong personality, with a great voice. A one-off."

