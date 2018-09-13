Sir Cliff Richard duets with Cilla Black on tribute album
Sir Cliff Richard, Sheridan Smith and Rebecca Ferguson have recorded duets with Cilla Black using the late singer and TV presenter's remastered vocals.
The songs will appear on a new tribute album, which has used Cilla's original vocal recordings.
Sir Cliff will appear on a version of her 1964 number one You're My World. Smith, who played Black in a 2014 ITV biopic, will be heard on Alfie.
The album will also feature the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.
Liverpudlian singer Ferguson has recorded new vocals for Anyone Who Had a Heart, which was Cilla's first UK number one in 1964.
Cilla died in Spain following a fall in 2015.
The album, titled Cilla with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, will be released on 16 November.
Sir Cliff said: "I am happy to be associated with one of Britain's greatest stars. Love you chuck.
"Cilla was a huge TV success. She and her personality, literally, filled our screens year after year. But I will always remember her as a fabulous singer.
"That is how her career started, and I am so glad that once again, with the release of this CD, we will be reminded of just how good a singer she was."
Her son Robert Willis has overseen the album, and said it made him feel "happy" to listen to her voice again.
He said: "I think of her and it makes me smile. I'm at that stage of grieving where to hear her voice makes me happy, not sad.
"I think of the good times. I think of her in her prime, a strong personality, with a great voice. A one-off."
