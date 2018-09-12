Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nadia Essex has been suspended from Celebs Go Dating

Reality TV host Nadia Essex has been axed from Celebs Go Dating for Twitter trolling.

The dating expert, who has starred in the E4 show since its launch in 2016, is set to miss the rest of filming for series five.

Her former co-host Eden Blackman quit the show after its forth series, reportedly over a fall out with Essex.

A show spokeswoman told BBC News: "Nadia has been suspended following improper use of social media".

Whilst Celebs Go Dating has not confirmed the exact details behind Essex's suspension, The Sun says it was revealed she had set up fake accounts to send abusive messages on social media.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eden Blackman alleges that Essex trolled him on social media

Blackman has also spoken on her suspension, and linked to an article on his Twitter account which alleged that Essex's trolling was directed at him.

Essex, 36, has been accused of creating two Twitter accounts, which were used to write negative comments about Blackman.

She is yet to release a statement about the suspension and social media allegations. The BBC has contacted her representatives for comment.

Filming for the series is currently ongoing, meaning Essex may be replaced with another dating expert.

Image copyright E4 Image caption The Celebs Go Dating Series Five Line Up

She was in the middle of filming the show with celebrity contestants Eyal Booker and Olivia Attwood from Love Island, TOWIE cast member Chloe Sims and Made in Chelsea's Alik Alfus.

Essex appeared on the show alongside her new co-host, Paul Carrick Brunson, who runs a dating agency of his own.

The show is yet to hit screens, but was due to air in late September.

