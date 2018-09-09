Image copyright PA Image caption Celebrities closed the show with their first group dance with the Strictly professionals to It Takes Two

The 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing has kicked off with 15 celebrities from the comedy, music and sporting worlds showing off their moves as they hit the dancefloor for the first time.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman rolled out the red carpet on Saturday to welcome this year's line-up as they made their grand entrance into the famous Strictly ballroom to discover which professional dancer they have been paired with.

Image copyright PA Image caption In the first pairing announced during the launch show, Kate Silverton said she "couldn't be more thrilled" that she will dance with Aljaz Skorjanec.

Image copyright PA Image caption Discovering she will dance with show stalwart Anton DuBeke, TV stylist Susannah Constantine told Daly: "I'm so happy I cannot tell you. Bring on the Strictly curse is all I can say now I'm with Anton."

Image copyright PA Image caption Capital Breakfast show host Vick Hope will get to strut her stuff with new Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima. "If they dance together as good as they look, they'll go far," Daly enthused.

Image copyright PA Image caption "I'm very happy. I'm really, really chuffed," former Steps singer Faye Tozer gushed about her 2017 finalist partner Giovanni Pernice.

Image copyright PA Image caption TV presenter and author Katie Piper said she felt "so very lucky" she will be making her dance moves with Gorka Marquez. "It's going to be a journey but something tells me it will be a fabulous journey."

Image copyright PA Image caption Double world champion paratriathlete and Olympic silver medallist Lauren Steadman will be cha-cha-cha-ing with AJ Pritchard. Born missing her lower right arm, Lauren has said she probably wouldn't wear a prosthetic because "maybe with a spin, it would fly off somewhere".

Image copyright PA Image caption TV presenter and journalist Stacey Dooley will be tripping the light fantastic with Kevin Clifton.

Image copyright PA Image caption Singer Ashley Roberts was spun around by professional dancer Pasha Kovalev as their pairing was announced.

Image copyright PA Image caption Strictly professional Naiya Bychkova will be putting Blue singer Lee Ryan's boy band dance moves to the test this series. He's following in the footsteps of his former bandmate Simon Webbe who was a runner-up in 2014.

Image copyright PA Image caption "Pocket rockets" was how Janette Marara described herself and celebrity partner, This Morning's Dr Ranj Singh.

Image copyright PA Image caption Red Dwarf and Death in Paradise actor Danny John-Jules said he's now "officially an honorary Welshman", thanks to his pairing with Welsh dancer Amy Dowden.

Image copyright PA Image caption YouTuber Joe Sugg will be tapping his toes with Dianne Buswell in his bid to lift the glitterball.

Image copyright PA Image caption "This is going to be a tremendously fun experience and journey, I can't wait to take over your life," tweeted Strictly pro Oti Mabuse after her pairing with former England cricketer Graeme Swann.

Image copyright PA Image caption Casualty actor Charles Venn will be in safe hands with Karen Clifton.

Image copyright PA Image caption Stand-up comedian Seann Walsh bragged: "I got the champion" when he found out he will dance with last year's winning professional Katya Jones.