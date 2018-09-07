US rapper Mac Miller dead at 26

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 26-year-old was due to go on tour next month

US rapper Mac Miller has been found dead at his California home, US media report.

Reports say the 26-year-old, who was open about his substance abuse, died from an apparent overdose.

The rapper, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, rose to fame after topping US charts with his debut album in 2011.

He released his latest record, Swimming, earlier this year and was due to go on tour.

Miller went through a well-publicised break-up with singer and long-term girlfriend Ariana Grande earlier this year.

The pair collaborated on a number of songs and performed together at the One Love Manchester concert in 2017.

Charges were filed against the rapper last month after he was arrested in May for driving under the influence and hit and run.

Artists including Khalid and Shawn Mendes paid tribute to Miller after news of his death broke on Friday.