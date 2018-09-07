Image copyright Getty Images

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have announced they have become parents through a surrogate.

Field, who is a judge on The X Factor alongside her husband, posted a photo of the family's hands on Instagram.

She wrote: "We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl... welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!!

"It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low."

The US actress also thanked their "incredible surrogate mother" and said she feels "so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible".

Robbie and Ayda are already parents to Teddy, five and Charlton, three.

Field ended her Instagram post by saying: "As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco's privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams"

