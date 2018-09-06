Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It was hoped the category could recognise box office hits like Black Panther

The organisers of the Oscars have announced they have postponed plans to introduce a new popular film category at their annual awards ceremony.

The award, which could have recognised films popular with audiences but not critics, was only announced last month.

In a statement, the Academy's CEO said she had "recognised the need for further discussion" with its members about the proposal first.

It was set to be introduced at the 91st Oscars in February 2019.

"The Academy recognized that implementing any new award nine months into the year creates challenges for films that have already been released," it said in statement.

It also added that its board of governors would continue to discuss the matter, and will "examine and seek additional input regarding this category".

The move drew extensive criticism from some in the industry, who suggested it was introduced to appease television audiences and not on artistic merit.

In previous years, films which have done well at the box office with audiences - including Mamma Mia, Avatar and the Mission Impossible franchise - have been snubbed by the Academy.