While most of us can't resist coming home from work and indulging in the guilty pleasure that is reality TV, it might provide some solace to know that we're in good company.

International A-List stars including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence and Chrissy Teigen have all admitted that not only do they love reality TV, their favourite shows are our beloved British ones.

Here are seven stars who love British reality TV.

1. The Rock loves The Great British Bake Off

In perhaps the most bizarre celebrity news of the week, Hollywood and wrestling superstar Dwayne Johnson, fancies himself as star baker.

The 46-year-old Jumanji and Rampage actor is a big fan of The Great British Bake Off, according to The Daily Star.

He said: "I don't really get that much time for TV with a busy work schedule and three kids - but I always try and make time for The Great British Bake Off.

"Baking is something I am really fascinated by, mainly because I love to eat the finished product.

"Pies, brownies, cheesecake - that is what I eat on my cheat days.

"I would do Celebrity Bake Off if I wasn't shooting a movie - especially if it was for charity."

2. Margot Robbie is a Love Island fan

It's a show that had the nation hooked - even Liam Gallagher and Stormzy admitted they were big fans of Love Island.

But the most glamorous star of them all is Margot Robbie. While she was in the UK promoting new film Terminal, she told Metro she was shocked that the islanders were comparing contestant Megan Barton-Hanson to her.

"The other night we were watching and I think it was Alex who said that, and we all lost it!" she said.

"We were like, "Oh my God they know who I am on Love Island!

"They all have some amazing bodies and they are so gorgeous and are always so done up and looking incredible, and then they said [I look like Megan] and we were like 'oh my God!'"

3. Chrissy Teigen watches Naked Attraction

Who would have thought that international supermodel Chrissy Teigen would spend some of her trip to London sitting in a hotel room watching Naked Attraction?

Well in 2017 she became hooked on the Channel 4 show where singletons choose dates based on their genitals.

She live-tweeted her way through the show and, as you can imagine, a lot of her reactions are not suitable for print.

Teigen also joked that when room service came, she quickly switched over to the tennis.

Speaking about her love of British shows, she told BBC Radio 1 at the GQ Awards on Thursday: "I love it here. I love Naked Attraction, I love Bake Off and now I've heard of Gogglebox I mainly stay indoors to watch Channel 4."

4. Chris Pratt is TOWIE obsessed

Chris Pratt and Anna Farris are sadly no longer together, but at least she left him with the gift of being able to speak with an Essex accent.

"We love that garbage TV in the States, and we shot Guardians of the Galaxy here in London," he told BBC One's The Graham Norton Show.

"My wife Anna came to visit, and she fell in love with the show The Only Way is Essex.

"It's like the Jersey Shore here and these folks are just the worst. I'm a parrot a little bit, so when I was hearing it all the time I just started to pick up their accent."

He then did an incredible impression of one of the show's most famous lines.

5. Jennifer Lawrence is also a big fan of Essex

It's well known that J Law is a big fan of Kim Kardashian West and the rest of her reality TV family, but she also loves a show that's closer to home too.

But could she one day swap Los Angeles for Loughton?

She told The Sun: "It's like another world in Essex.

"You guys have your own version of Jersey Shore which is so ridiculously amazing I can't even begin.

"I don't do much when I'm in the UK, though I do watch the TV.

"I really like the shows you have there. You guys get to say [swear words] a lot more than our main TV shows do."

6. Emma Stone can't resist Made in Chelsea

It all started when the La La Land actress came to the UK and was introduced to British reality TV by BBC Radio 1's Scott Mills.

From that moment on, she was hooked. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, she said: "When I was in England I found out about two shows that I have decided I am going to get really into.

"The Only Way Is Essex is basically like Jersey Shore, sort of. Then there's one called Made In Chelsea, which reminds me of The Hills."

She then went on to give an incredible impression of Mark-Francis Vandelli.

"And there's a guy on the show that I've seen a clip of, and he says, 'Darling you must come in for a restorative glass of champagne'."

7. Neil Patrick Harris enjoys Celebrity Big Brother

It's not a show that is known for getting huge celebs on board, but the producers really missed a trick by not signing up How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris.

The Hollywood actor wrote on Twitter back in 2012 that he had become addicted to the series, whose celebs included Michael Madsen and Frankie Cocozza that year.

"I've found a new TV obsession: Celebrity Big Brother UK," he wrote. "Can't stop watching YouTube videos! I so badly want to partake!"

Channel 5... there's still time to get him involved!

